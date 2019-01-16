TRAFFIC

NYPD officer killed in 2-vehicle crash with garbage truck in the Bronx

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --
An off-duty NYPD has died following a horrific two-car crash in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Shore Road in the Pelham Bay section just before 9 a.m.

The other vehicle involved is a city Parks Department garbage truck.

The 28-year-old officer was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It appears he was driving home from his shift at the time, and he was the only person in the car.

It is unclear if the driver of the truck was also injured.

The crash happened on the road leading to the NYPD's Rodmans Neck Firing Range, as well as to City Island, and there have been bad accidents at the traffic circle in the past.

The cause is under investigation.

