Rice cookers spark suspicious package scare in New York City; NYPD searches for person of interest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two suspicious items found on a New York City subway platform and another found in Chelsea were deemed "safe," as they turned out to be rice cookers.Two NYPD counterterrorism officers were approached just after 7 a.m. by a subway passenger who noticed suspicious items at the Fulton Street station.The items turned out to be rice cookers, one on the mezzanine level and one on the 2/3 platform, placed 25 feet apart from each other.The third suspicious item, another rice cooker put out with the garbage at 16th Street and 7th Avenue, "may or may not be related," NYPD Chief Ed Delatorre said.Subway service was disrupted for about an hour starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday as the bomb squad investigated. One train was evacuated at Fulton Street.Police gave the situation the "all clear" around 8:20 a.m."This was a serious incident and we took it very seriously," MTA chief Andy Byford said.All subway service has since been restored. Riders should expect residual delays.The NYPD is seeking to talk to a "person of interest," described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with dark hair and a shopping cart. He was seen on surveillance video placing the rice cooker on the mezzanine and then on the platform.They released a photo of him on Twitter."Why is he placing them there and what is the purpose of that," NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said. "Not a suspect, but certainly someone we want to interview."Governor Cuomo suggested during a radio show Friday morning that the cookers were deliberately left there."The suspicion is they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," Cuomo said.Detectives are currently looking for video of the 16th Street/7th Ave. location to determine whether the same man placed the cooking device there as well.