An off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction was killed a car crash with a tractor-trailer in Linden Monday morning.It happened just after 2:15 a.m., when the car traveling north on W. Edgar Road, (Route 1) collided with a tractor-trailer heading north at Pleasant Avenue.The two people inside the car were taken to Newark Hospital. One of the people inside was an off-duty police officer who died from his injuries. The other person was seriously injured.The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.The crash remains under investigation. Route 1 will be closed in both directions between Avenue C and W. Grand Ave. The closure is expected to last several hours.----------