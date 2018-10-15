TRAFFIC

Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Linden

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports in Newscopter 7 over the scene of the fatal crash.

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
An off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction was killed a car crash with a tractor-trailer in Linden Monday morning.

It happened just after 2:15 a.m., when the car traveling north on W. Edgar Road, (Route 1) collided with a tractor-trailer heading north at Pleasant Avenue.

The two people inside the car were taken to Newark Hospital. One of the people inside was an off-duty police officer who died from his injuries. The other person was seriously injured.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. Route 1 will be closed in both directions between Avenue C and W. Grand Ave. The closure is expected to last several hours.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesofficer killedLinden
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ Transit temporarily cuts some train service, fares
Safety upgrades eyed for Northern Boulevard after deaths
LI driver sentenced to prison in dirt bike deaths
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
More Traffic
Top Stories
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
NJ Transit temporarily cuts some train service, fares
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M
Turkey says joint 'inspection' planned at Saudi Consulate
Show More
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Model fatally shot in neck while driving to work
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
More News