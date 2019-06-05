More than 50,000 New Yorkers enroll in half-priced MetroCard program, officials say

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced Wednesday that more than 50,000 New Yorkers have enrolled in the half-priced MetroCards under the city's Fair Fares program.That's an increase from the 30,000 people who signed up when the program launched in January."Using mass transit to get around is central to the lives of New Yorkers," de Blasio said. "Struggling to afford it shouldn't be."The program provides an affordable option for low-income New Yorkers."Working New Yorkers living in poverty need help," Johnson said. "Fair Fares is an unprecedented program designed to ease their burden."To qualify, you must live below the poverty line and receive cash assistance or SNAP benefits."Fair Fares was a good idea for working adults and single mothers, especially that are working," recipient Tamika Velez said. "As you know, the MTA prices keep increasing, so this program was right on time. This program is saving me half the price of bus and train rides. It's a good program. It's about time."In the fall, the "fair fares" will expand to include public housing residents, low-income city university students and student veterans.Eligible New Yorkers can opt-in via the Access HRA mobile or web application, visit the nearest Fair Fares NYC location, or sign up by mail to receive their half-priced MetroCard. Eligible recipients can also call 311 for assistance receiving their card.----------