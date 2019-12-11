Traffic

OMNY readers go live for subway riders at New York's Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA's new OMNY contactless fare payment system is now available at Penn Station in New York City.

OMNY readers allow subway customers to pay their fare by simply tapping a contactless, bank-issued payment card or a smart device.

The MTA is rolling out the system to 85 subway stations by the end of the month.

OMNY has already surpassed 4,000,000 taps, far exceeding even the most optimistic usage projections.

The 34 St-Penn Station complex is one of the busiest transit hubs in New York City, with more than 160,000 people per day swiping in using MetroCards today.

The 96 OMNY readers, also known as validators, went live at 18 turnstile arrays serving the A, C, E, 1, 2, and 3 subway lines on Wednesday.

The subway customers at the complex include many LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak commuters and travelers arriving at Penn Station.

The MTA remains on track to deploy OMNY readers at every subway station and on all MTA-operated buses by the end of 2020.

MetroCard will coexist alongside OMNY until 2023.

Learn more about the system at omny.info.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtasubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey City shooting: Device found in U-Haul was operable pipe bomb
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
NJ shooting suspects believed to be followers of anti-Semitic group: Sources
Det. Joseph Seals: What we know about officer killed in Jersey City
Jersey City students return to school after terrifying day on lockdown
de Blasio calls Jersey City shootout an "act of terror," steps up security
Philip McKeon, child star from 80s sitcom 'Alice,' dies at 55
Show More
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Longtime New Rochelle football coach resigns amid investigations
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
NJ church completely gutted in suspected arson fire, 1 in custody
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
More TOP STORIES News