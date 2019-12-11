OMNY readers go live for subway riders at New York's Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA's new OMNY contactless fare payment system is now available at Penn Station in New York City.
OMNY readers allow subway customers to pay their fare by simply tapping a contactless, bank-issued payment card or a smart device.
The MTA is rolling out the system to 85 subway stations by the end of the month.
OMNY has already surpassed 4,000,000 taps, far exceeding even the most optimistic usage projections.
The 34 St-Penn Station complex is one of the busiest transit hubs in New York City, with more than 160,000 people per day swiping in using MetroCards today.
The 96 OMNY readers, also known as validators, went live at 18 turnstile arrays serving the A, C, E, 1, 2, and 3 subway lines on Wednesday.
The subway customers at the complex include many LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak commuters and travelers arriving at Penn Station.
The MTA remains on track to deploy OMNY readers at every subway station and on all MTA-operated buses by the end of 2020.
MetroCard will coexist alongside OMNY until 2023.
Learn more about the system at omny.info.
