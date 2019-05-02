Traffic

Overtime up 30 percent for NYC Transit, LIRR, Metro-North workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA's chairman is responding to the outrage over the spike in overtime paid to transit workers.

MTA CEO Patrick Foye is now ordering a full review of the past year's overtime claims at the LIRR, Metro-North, and New York City Transit.

Overtime for hourly employees is up 30%, accounting for nine of the MTA's top 10 earners.

The agency's highest-paid worker is a chief measurement operator who made $462,000 on a base salary of $117,000.

