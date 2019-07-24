Traffic

Port Authority set to approve cashless tolls at GWB, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cashless tolls are coming to the crossings between New York and New Jersey.

The Port Authority will approve contracts Thursday for the construction of cashless tolling equipment.

The agency has budgeted $89 million for the George Washington Bridge, and $60 million at both the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.

The system may not be up and running until 2021 when the MTA's congestion pricing also kicks in.

The project involves building and mounting toll readers and cameras onto gantries, modifying approach roads and finally, demolishing the existing toll plazas.

The Port Authority has slowly introduced cashless tolling, starting with the Bayonne Bridge in 2017 and earlier this year at the Outerbridge Crossing. The Goethals Bridge is scheduled to begin cashless tolling later this year.

The Port Authority has said 88 percent of its drivers already use their EZ Pass to pay tolls.

