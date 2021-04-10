Pothole repairs happening this weekend across New York City

60 repair crews will hop to it Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to fill potholes.
They'll be in all five boroughs filling in the craters of various shapes and sizes.
It's actually a job that never stops.
This year New York City Department of Transportation has filled over 65,000 potholes.
With wintry weather in the rear view mirror, the city can now begin widescale pothole repairs.
