TRAFFIC

Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures for 2.5 years

EMBED </>More Videos

The project is set to last two and a half years.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The 31st Street access ramp on Route 495 closes Friday for two and a half years.

The ramp will be closed starting at 11 p.m. and all traffic will be diverted to Paterson Plank Road.

The real pain starts next week, when one lane in each direction on 495 will close also for two and a half years.

Eastbound traffic is expected to get hit the hardest.

The closures are part of a rehabilitation project on the Route 495 Bridge.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in crash
Mayor, city council celebrate cap on ride-share vehicles
Stamford police target abandoned cars taking up parking spots
Gov. Murphy addresses NJ Transit chronic cancellations
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of baby found dead in East River due in court
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
University basketball coach charged in Queens punch death
Report: Actress Sean Young wanted for burglary questioning
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
State of emergency ahead of Charlottesville anniversary
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in crash
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
Show More
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Residents displaced after partial building collapse in the Bronx
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
More News