The 31st Street access ramp on Route 495 closes Friday for two and a half years.The ramp will be closed starting at 11 p.m. and all traffic will be diverted to Paterson Plank Road.The real pain starts next week, when one lane in each direction on 495 will close also for two and a half years.Eastbound traffic is expected to get hit the hardest.The closures are part of a rehabilitation project on the Route 495 Bridge.