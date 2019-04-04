Traffic

Road work leaves confused drivers on zig zag obstacle course

EMBED <>More Videos

A road project has some drivers doing zig zags in California.

By Eyewitness News
PISMO BEACH, California (WABC) -- Ongoing road work has resulted in some people making a wild, zig zag drive along California's central coast.

A winding road in Pismo Beach has left drivers confused. The curvy turns snake along for 18 blocks and the going is slow, at 15 miles per hour.

The work is part of a reconstruction project, as crews widen a pedestrian pathway and move power lines underground.

The inconvenience is temporary, but has become a bit of a tourist attraction.

