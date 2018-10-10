TRAFFIC

Safety upgrades planned for Northern Boulevard after pedestrian deaths

Derick Waller reports on the plans from Woodside.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Officials will unveil some planned safety upgrades along a stretch of Northern Boulevard in Queens where at least four people have been killed this year.

A press conference is set for later Wednesday morning in Woodside.

- Back in April, an elderly driver hit and killed a 9-year-old boy on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

- The next month, a 47-year-old man was fatally hit while crossing the boulevard to get to his home.

- In August, a 46-year-old man was hit and killed by a dump truck in Long Island City.

- Just last month, a 70-year-old man was killed on 109th Street.

In addition to those four tragedies, there was a charter bus that careened onto the crosswalk in 2017, taking out a city bus in Flushing.

That crash killed three people.

On Queens Boulevard, long called "The Boulevard of Death," officials improved walking signals, added more crosswalks, removed lanes of traffic and reduced the speed limit.

There has not been a pedestrian fatality on Queens Boulevard since 2014.

There will be a chance for the public to weigh in on the proposed safety changes.

