Serious truck crash shuts down part of Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

Truck crash closes section of LIE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A serious crash has shut down part the Long Island Expressway in North Hills, Nassau County.

It happened before 5:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at the Shelter Rock Road overpass.

A delivery truck crashed head-on into a bridge abutment and rolled onto its side.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to the truck.



Initial reports indicated serious injuries as a result.

All eastbound lanes were closed at New Hyde Park Road., causing extensive backups.

This breaking story will be updated.

