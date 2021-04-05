Serious truck crash shuts down part of Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

It happened before 5:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at the Shelter Rock Road overpass.
A delivery truck crashed head-on into a bridge abutment and rolled onto its side.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to the truck.
Initial reports indicated serious injuries as a result.
All eastbound lanes were closed at New Hyde Park Road., causing extensive backups.
This breaking story will be updated.
