Traffic

Commuters trapped after computer issue causes subway suspensions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA says service has been restored after a computer failure impacted service on Friday evening.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains were suspended in both directions.

President of NYC Transit, Andy Byford, said that the computers that keep track of trains failed, giving controllers no idea where the trains were. Byford says everything was shut down for safety reasons, and trains were instructed to stop where they were.

The MTA says a simple reboot brought the system back online but the root cause of computer failure is still unknown.

"This shouldn't have happened, New Yorkers should be able to rely on the transit system to get them home," Byford said.

Byford added that rescuing passengers was the first thing that had to be done, as well as identifying where the trains were.

Most of the trains had lighting, power and air conditioning.

Some passengers reported the suspension on numbered lines was causing a strain on other train lines.


Mayor de Blasio said the MTA owes every single New Yorker an explanation.

"This kind of meltdown during a heat wave is unacceptable," de Blasio said. "We've known about this dangerous weather for days. There's no excuse for why they aren't prepared."

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer also called the situation "completely unacceptable."

Officials say the same issue stalled the train system on July 6.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtasubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYC correction officers charged after shooting at go-go bar
Police: Missing man last seen at Long Island restaurant
Heat wave: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning for sweltering heat
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Man climbs on wing of plane as it prepares to take off
Show More
Man sentenced to life for murdering elderly neighbor in NJ
Apollo 11 astronauts reunite for 50th anniversary of moonshot
NYC Triathlon, OZY Fest canceled due to extreme heat
2 pedestrians struck by car while crossing street in NYC
FAA: Small plane crashes with 4 on board in New York
More TOP STORIES News