A suspect fled a traffic stop on the West Side Highway in Manhattan Thursday, and authorities fired a pair of shots at the fleeing driver.No one was struck and no injuries were reported, but part of the West Side Highway remains closed for the investigation.Authorities are said to be looking for an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee with a possible bumper missing.The northbound West Side Highway is closed at West 42nd Street, while the southbound lanes are closed at West 57th Street.The traffic stop reportedly involved New York State Police and DEA agents.