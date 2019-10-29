Subway repairs continue, new plan for F-train 7 years after Superstorm Sandy in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It has been seven years since Superstorm Sandy transformed the Tri-State area.The powerful system came ashore and devastated the area in 2012.People are still working to rebuild homes and infrastructure.Sandy damaged more than 2,000 miles of MTA train tracks.One subway tunnel still needs repairs, but the MTA may have a strategy to speed up repairs.L-Train work served as a model for other repairs, and the MTA is hoping to use the same methods, which will mean fewer disruptions for commuters.Seven years ago, seven MTA tunnels were damaged by salt water flooding from Superstorm Sandy.In the case of the L-train, the repair work was going to shut down the line for a year and a half.Governor Andrew Cuomo came up with a different way to make the repairs, by covering the damaged concrete bench walls that hold cables with a protective fiberglass material.Then the cables would hang on the side of the tunnel.For the L-train, that meant no shutdowns, instead just slowdowns on the weekends.The hope is they can employ the same method for the Rutgers tunnel used by the F-train.MTA officials will be talking about their progress Tuesday morning along the F-train line.----------