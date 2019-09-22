Subway riders evacuated after train derailment in Queens

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Subway riders were evacuated after a train derailment in Queens.Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, a southbound F train derailed between Parsons Boulevard and Sutphin Boulevard in Briarwood.Officials say the two wheels of the first train car came off the tracks. Right before that happened, the train's breaks went into emergency.There were 195 people on the train, and everyone on board was evacuated and taken on another train.An investigation is underway into what happened.No injuries were reported.There is no F service in both directions between Briarwood and Jamaica-179 St as we continue to investigate why a train's brakes were activated at Sutphin Blvd.Some Jamaica-bound F trains are ending at Forest Hills-71 Av.Some Jamaica-bound F trains are stopping along the E from Briarwood ending at Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer.For service to/from Sutphin Blvd, Parsons Blvd, 169 St and Jamaica-179 St, take the Q43 bus, connecting at Sutphin Blvd-JFK E station.news