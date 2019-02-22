TRAFFIC

Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down New Jersey highway

(marlboronjofficial on Instagram)

MARLBORO, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tanker truck crash and fuel spill has completely shut down a New Jersey highway Friday morning.

The crash involved more than one truck and happened just before 10 a.m. on Route 9 at CR 520/Robertsville Road in Marlboro.

Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornik says roughly 3,000 gallons of fuel have leaked onto the roadway.

Route 9 is closed between Union Hill and Texas Road until further notice, and even though detours were in place, traffic was backed up for miles.

Police, firefighters, HazMat crews and the state Department of Transportation are on the scene.

Some local businesses were evacuated as a precaution, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Hornik says he expects Route 9 to be shut down at least through the afternoon as crews work to clean up the road.

The driver of the leaking tanker truck was hurt in the crash and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

