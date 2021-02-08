Track fire: Subway service resumes after incident in Queens

The fire broke out sometime before 5 a.m. in Queens.
Video from the Citizen app showed the flames on the track beneath Hunters Point Avenue.
Some southbound 7 trains were stopped at Woodside-61 St or Queensboro Plaza and turned back for Main St-bound service as FDNY members worked to extinguish the flames.
Service was restored by 6 a.m. Commuters were advised to expect residual delays.
No injuries were reported.
ALSO READ | Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier to take pictures
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip