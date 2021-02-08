Track fire suspends subway service in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10318856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was rescued from the Hudson River after sneaking onto a pier to take pictures.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A track fire suspended 7 train service between Queensboro Plaza and 34 St-Hudson Yards early Monday morning.The fire broke out sometime before 5 a.m. in Queens.Video from the Citizen app showed the flames on the track beneath Hunters Point Avenue.Some southbound 7 trains were stopped at Woodside-61 St or Queensboro Plaza and turned back for Main St-bound service as FDNY members worked to extinguish the flames.Service was restored by 6 a.m. Commuters were advised to expect residual delays.No injuries were reported.----------