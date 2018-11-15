#portauthority 2nd and 3rd level closed due to overcrowding. Commuters standing for an hour. pic.twitter.com/AvrCSpaEIo — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) November 15, 2018

Service between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica remains suspended in both directions due to weather-related switch trouble. LIRR personnel are on scene assessing the situation. We will keep you updated as we learn more information. — LIRR (@LIRR) November 16, 2018

Check this out in north Bergen, NJ pic.twitter.com/Wc9tFqFotf — LG (@0706Lg) November 15, 2018

Big pile up of the M60 buses at Amsterdam and 120. @wallerABC7 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/QEZXb0tsyU — Lee Sartain (@leesartain) November 15, 2018

As snow moved into the Tri-State Wednesday evening, the winter weather created a chaotic evening commute across the area.The Bayonne Bridge was closed in both directions and multiple accidents were reported on the George Washington Bridge by 4 p.m. Upper level eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the accidents. All lanes reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m., but travelers were advised to expect delays.During the commute, drivers were strongly encouraged to avoid the GWB and use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels instead, which were also experiencing 60 to 90-minute delays.Due to overcrowding at Port Authority Bus Terminal, the second and third levels have been closed. They will reopen when conditions improve, but until then, the building was closed to anyone who wasn't already inside.Drivers on Long Island were also experiencing slick roads. South Brunswick police said they saw more than a dozen crashes in just half an hour.Due to weather-related switch trouble, LIRR service was temporarily suspended westbound between Woodside and Penn Station. It was also suspended between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica in both directions.New Jersey Transit train service was subject to 90-minute delays while NJT bus service was experiencing 75-minute delays. Bus, rail and light rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored system-wide.Commuters were spotted pushing a stalled bus in North Bergen, New Jersey:The MTA said their buses have all-weather tires and were not chained, based on what was forecasted. For Wednesday night, the MTA will not put their accordion buses on the road.One viewer sent us photos of MTA buses that had piled up near 120th and Amsterdam:Josh Einiger gave a live look of traffic still at a standstill on the West Side Highway at 7 p.m.:The local airports are also experiencing significant delays. JFK reported 3-hour delays, Newark reported nearly 5-hour delays while LaGuardia reported delays of over an hour.