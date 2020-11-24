Train derails, impacting morning commute on NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line

NJCL #3209, the 4:46AM from PSNY is cancelled due to a derailment near Woodbridge. Please take train #3813, the 5:25AM from PSNY to Metro Park and transfers to substitute bus service to South Amboy for NJCL service to Long Branch. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) November 24, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- North Jersey Coast Line service is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and South Amboy due to a derailment near Woodbridge Station.The train, NJ Transit No. 3292, left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. Monday and derailed between Woodbridge and Perth Amboy stations just after midnight.It was expected to arrive at Penn Station New York at 1:18 a.m.None of the passengers or crew on board suffered any injuries.Rail service is expected to remain suspended through the morning commute.Shuttle bus service is being provided between South Amboy and Metro Park for train service to/from Penn Station New York and cross-honoring with NJT bus and private carriers.Train service will operate on a regular weekday schedule between South Amboy and Bay Head.----------