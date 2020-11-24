Traffic

Train derails, impacting morning commute on NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- North Jersey Coast Line service is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and South Amboy due to a derailment near Woodbridge Station.

The train, NJ Transit No. 3292, left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. Monday and derailed between Woodbridge and Perth Amboy stations just after midnight.

It was expected to arrive at Penn Station New York at 1:18 a.m.

None of the passengers or crew on board suffered any injuries.



Rail service is expected to remain suspended through the morning commute.

Shuttle bus service is being provided between South Amboy and Metro Park for train service to/from Penn Station New York and cross-honoring with NJT bus and private carriers.

Train service will operate on a regular weekday schedule between South Amboy and Bay Head.

