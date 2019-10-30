Traffic

Transit workers rally at MTA headquarters to demand new contract

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands of transit workers rallied at MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan Wednesday evening.

The 40,000 members of Transport Workers Union Local 100 have been working without a contract for nearly six months.

The union includes conductors, train operators, bus drivers, station cleaners, track workers and station inspectors.

Union leaders claim MTA Chairman Patrick Foye has villified workers on issues such as overtime and attendance records.

The union says the MTA is offering a wage freeze and calls it unacceptable. "The cost of living is too much," said one worker. "They're not even giving us a bare cost of living raise, so that's why we're here."

MTA officials insist that they have been negotiating with the union in good faith.

