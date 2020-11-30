Traffic

Brooklyn crash: Uber passenger ejected when speeding car runs red light

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A passenger was ejected from her Uber when a speeding Dodge Charger smashed into the vehicle in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.

The driver of the Dodge Charger blew a red light at Bedford Avenue and Dekalb Avenue and crashed into the for hire vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video from two angles shows the terrifying crash in Clinton Hill. Courtesy: Williamsburg News.



Surveillance video showed the force of the crash, which sent the Honda Accord, which was westbound on Dekalb Avenue, onto the sidewalk, coming to rest in front of a deli.

The 32-year-old female passenger was ejected from the Uber and rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.



The Uber driver was in stable condition at the same hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, 22-year-old Ryan Ortiz of Middletown NY, was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

He appears to have gone through a red light at a high rate of speed. Charges against him are pending the outcome of an investigation.

TOP NEWS: 2 NYPD officers shot in Queens released from hospital on Thanksgiving
EMBED More News Videos

The officers were greeted with bagpipes and applause from fellow officers.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklynclinton hillcar crashnypduberspeedingtraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
NYC to reopen schools with new COVID testing plan
7OYS: How to score the best Cyber Monday deals
Flames shoot from windows in Upper Manhattan fire
Bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' skirting shutdown by not charging customers
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds
Tickets to be required to see Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Show More
NJ high school teachers allegedly post anti-gay comments on Zoom; investigation underway
COVID Live Updates: US bracing for post-Thanksgiving hospitalization surge
Woman found dead inside her Bronx apartment; son a person of interest
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
More TOP STORIES News