Traffic

Vehicle slams into pizza shop in Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pizza shop in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at Pizza Wraps pizzeria on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and fire units on the scene.

The car, which was not visible from the air, appeared to have gone all the way inside the pizzeria.

No one was injured in the crash.

A gas leak was reported shortly after the incident occurred. Authorities shut down gas in the area as a result.

Police are working to determined what caused the driver to lose control.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbrooklynnew york citybedford stuyvesantcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera on LI; man arrested
AccuWeather: Mild, damp Tuesday, and then snow
NYC, Newark come to temp agreement to stop homeless relocation
Multiple mini buses catch fire in East Orange
3-year-old boy killed, mom hurt after being hit by car
Giants lose 9th straight as Eagles win in overtime, 23-17
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
Show More
Father: Driver of car that fled scene of daughter's death a 'coward'
Cardi B due in court for hearing on alleged assaults at NYC strip club
Pipe break floods Brooklyn NYCHA basement with sewage
NYC artist who ate $120K banana off wall says he would do it again
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
More TOP STORIES News