Vehicle slams into pizza shop in Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pizza shop in Brooklyn.It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at Pizza Wraps pizzeria on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The business was recently closed.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and fire units on the scene.The car, which was not visible from the air, appeared to have gone all the way inside the pizzeria.No one was injured in the crash."I started crying because that's my livelihood, all of my savings getting taken, now I have nothing you know, and this is it," said Joy Lacoa, the owner.Lacoa had hoped to reopen the space as a Caribbean restaurant.A gas leak was reported shortly after the incident occurred. Authorities shut down gas in the area as a result.Police are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.----------