TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Plane lands on freeway in northern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicott has more on the emergency landing in San Leandro.

SAN LEANDRO, California (WABC) --
A small plane landed on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in northern California.

Dash cam video showed the dramatic landing, which occurred at 6:46 p.m. Saturday.

The pilot told the California Highway Patrol that the fuel line snapped, cutting power to the engine.

The plane is registered in Reno, Nevada, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was on its way from Lake Tahoe to Hayward.

The pilot and one passenger walked away without any injuries.

No one on the ground was hurt, but traffic was impacted as crews worked to remove the aircraft.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficemergency landingfreewayCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Tractor-trailer rolls then crashes into home
Tour bus hits overpass in Newark; several hurt
Funeral held for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
L-train pain begins this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
Search to resume for Queens woman swept out by current
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Tour bus hits overpass in Newark; several hurt
VIDEO: Brazen robber chokes out victim in Upper Manhattan
Top 5 Headlines from the Weekend
Baltimore officer resigns after video shows him punching man
Show More
Gov. Cuomo runs afoul of eagle feather law
Police: Man killed after ramming woman's car in Texas
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Tractor-trailer rolls then crashes into home
More News