VIDEO: Plane lands on freeway in northern California

A small plane landed on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in northern California.Dash cam video showed the dramatic landing, which occurred at 6:46 p.m. Saturday.The pilot told the California Highway Patrol that the fuel line snapped, cutting power to the engine.The plane is registered in Reno, Nevada, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.It was on its way from Lake Tahoe to Hayward.The pilot and one passenger walked away without any injuries.No one on the ground was hurt, but traffic was impacted as crews worked to remove the aircraft.----------