Traffic

Woman critically injured after being struck by BMW in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a car in Midwood, Brooklyn

The 46-year-old woman was struck by a BMW on Kings Highway at East 28th Street at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital with head trauma.

The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene, and police are investigating.

Kings HIghway was shut down in both directions at the scene.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklynmidwoodpedestrian strucktraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire leaves 6 hurt, including 4-year-old boy, 2 firefighters
9 NYC ZIP codes face shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
AccuWeather: Shower to sun
COVID Updates: 3 Long Island schools go full-remote after cases
US presidents, 100 years apart, sickened by pandemics they played down
Show More
NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster
SUV crashes into home, tears open front wall
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Seaplane crashes into Queens pier; 1 dead, 2 hurt
More TOP STORIES News