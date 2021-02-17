Woman dead, husband critical after NYC hit and run, driver fled on foot

Police say the driver of a 2020 Honda Accord blew through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and T-boned a Mercedes at Lamberts Lane and Elson Street around 6:20 p.m.
Kauser Akhund, a passenger in the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.
Her 70-year-old husband, who was driving, remains in critical condition with severe head trauma and bleeding on the brain.
The driver of the Honda fled on foot, though police say someone surrendered Wednesday morning -- though they have not yet confirmed it is the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
