Train service resumes with delays in Hoboken after suspicious package cleared

By Eyewitness News
Train service suspended in and out of Hoboken Terminal

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Train service in and out of Hoboken Terminal has resumed with delays following police activity Thursday morning.

Officers from Hoboken and Jersey City investigated the incident on Grove Street in between 18th and Newport streets.

A suspicious package was found at a large Grove Street apartment building just after 5 a.m.

The building was right near tracks that lead to and from Hoboken Terminal.

The package was cleared by the bomb squad just before 7 a.m. Trains are delayed by up to 60 minutes.

The suspension had affected NJ Transit trains and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

NJ Transit tickets/passes will be cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier bus.

PATH trains and ferry service were not affected.

