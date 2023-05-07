NYC Transit President reacts to 'dangerous' demonstration on subway tracks

The President of New York City Transit reacts to the NYC protests on subway tracks following the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The President of New York City Transit is responding to Saturday's demonstration that spilled onto the subway tracks in a show of protest.

The protests were in response to the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway train in NOHO.

RELATED| Jordan Neely's family calls chokehold death on subway an 'injustice'

NYC Transit President Richard Davey reacted to the events that unfolded Saturday, stating that while he is all for peaceful protests, jumping on subway tracks is "dangerous, reckless, and life-threatening."

Numerous demonstrators took part of the protest to the subway tracks bringing the Q and F train to a halt Saturday evening, the same line Neely died on.

Protestors started their march started on Union Square and headed inside the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue where they piled on the platform demanding justice.

Of course, this all stems from the video of Neely being restrained by 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran and college student, Danny Penny.

He told police he was not trying to kill Neely, but only trying to hold him for police.

A grand jury could be convened next week to hear evidence in the case.

RELATED| Jordan Neely's family calls chokehold death on subway an 'injustice'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.