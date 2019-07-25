Amtrak to offer nonstop Acela trains between New York City and Washington, DC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers are about to have a quicker trip to the nation's capital.Starting in September, Amtrak will launch an express high-speed train between New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station.The service is called Acela Nonstop. The ride will take approximately two hours and 35 minutes, Amtrak said.Initially, Acela Nonstop service will only be available on weekdays. There will be two trains each day: a southbound train in the morning and a northbound train in the afternoon.However, Amtrak said it could expand the service in the future.The railroad expects to add nonstop service between New York and Boston once its new Acela trains launch in 2021.----------