Destination Summer 2019: Part 3- Domino Park, and Ice Cream Store 'Republic of Booza'

NEW YORK -- we go to Williamsburg Brooklyn and beautiful Domino Park, a 5-acre green getaway on the banks of the East River. Built on the site of the landmark Domino Sugar refinery, the park offers summer fun at it's finest, plus, Tacocina, Danny Meyer's newest waterfront restaurant. Not to be outdone in the refreshment department, The Republic of Booza, also in Williamsburg, is an unusual ice cream store offering a type of ice cream that was developed over 500 years ago in the Mideast.