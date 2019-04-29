Digital track schedules will replace LCD panels at Grand Central Terminal

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Brand-new digital track schedules will soon replace all of the older LCD panels at Grand Central Terminal.The first digital board was unveiled Monday.It's part of Metro-North's Way Ahead initiative meant to improve the daily commute. By the end of the year, all the panels will share the same new look.Some think the new look is a good thing, but not everyone agrees. Some say it's too bright and doesn't mesh with the historic qualities of the terminal.Others long for the flip boards from decades ago before the LCD signs were installed in the mid-'90s.Before that, the train times were written in chalk -- a system erased long ago in the rush to modernize.One tour guide pointed out, even if the screens are new, they still reflect the same old tradition of all times being one minute off for a built-in grace period.----------