EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --A fuel truck clipped the winglet of a plane at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning.
American Airlines Flight 1249 to Miami, with 172 passengers and six crew, was struck by the fuel truck at 6:51 a.m. at Terminal B.
No injuries were reported.
The aircraft was taken out of service, and passengers were removed from the plane.
They were put on another plane to continue their journey.
