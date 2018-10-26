TRAVEL

Fuel truck clips American Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport

John Del Giorno reports on the accident from LaGuardia Airport.

Eyewitness News
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A fuel truck clipped the winglet of a plane at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning.

American Airlines Flight 1249 to Miami, with 172 passengers and six crew, was struck by the fuel truck at 6:51 a.m. at Terminal B.

No injuries were reported.

The aircraft was taken out of service, and passengers were removed from the plane.

They were put on another plane to continue their journey.

