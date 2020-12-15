Travel

MTA, NJ Transit service running with some delays after snowstorm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mass transit agencies are getting back on track following the winter storm.

Here is the latest information:

As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, services of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) were operating well following the aftermath of a winter storm.

New York City Transit

Subways and buses are operating on weekday schedules with scattered delays. Buses are operating with a few isolated reroutings in Staten Island, Queens and the Bronx due to weather conditions.

Long Island Rail Road

The Long Island Rail Road is operating on an enhanced weekend schedule with occasion weather-related delays.

Metro-North Railroad

Metro-North is operating its normal weekday schedule with scattered weather-related delays. Hudson Line service was briefly disrupted by a fallen tree near Greystone but service resumed at approximately 8:30 a.m.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels

Due to wind conditions, empty tractor trailers, tandem, piggyback, dual and multiple trailers are prohibited through 4 p.m. at the Robert F. Kennedy, Verrazzano-Narrows, Throgs Neck, Bronx-Whitestone, Marine Parkway and Cross Bay Bridges. The ban will be lifted earlier if officials deem it safe to do so. MTA Bridges and Tunnels is asking motorists to drive at slower speeds and with caution.

NJ Transit

Rail and bus service has resumed.

NYC Ferry

NYC Ferry service remains suspended on the Soundview and South Brooklyn routes. All other routes have resumed service

RELATED: Check here for school closings across the Tri-State area

Airports
LaGuardia Airport

Newark Airport
JFK Airport

Trains
LIRR
Metro-North Railroad
Amtrak
NJ Transit
NYC Ferry Services
Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york citymtalirrnew jersey transitsubwaymass transitmetro northnjtransit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Weather Live Updates: Snow blankets NYC, Tri-State
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
COVID Live Updates: US sets grim new records for deaths, cases
NYC school buildings reopen Friday; outdoor dining resumes in Manhattan tonight
Show More
Snowstorm causes treacherous conditions in NY suburbs
Blizzard-like conditions cause hundreds of car crashes on Long Island
6 hurt in 19-car pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway
Just stay home, Murphy urges during state of emergency in NJ
1 firefighter injured in wall collapse, 2 others hurt in Passaic fire
More TOP STORIES News