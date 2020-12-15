MTA, NJ Transit service running with some delays after snowstorm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mass transit agencies are getting back on track following the winter storm.Here is the latest information:As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, services of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) were operating well following the aftermath of a winter storm.Subways and buses are operating on weekday schedules with scattered delays. Buses are operating with a few isolated reroutings in Staten Island, Queens and the Bronx due to weather conditions.The Long Island Rail Road is operating on an enhanced weekend schedule with occasion weather-related delays.Metro-North is operating its normal weekday schedule with scattered weather-related delays. Hudson Line service was briefly disrupted by a fallen tree near Greystone but service resumed at approximately 8:30 a.m.Due to wind conditions, empty tractor trailers, tandem, piggyback, dual and multiple trailers are prohibited through 4 p.m. at the Robert F. Kennedy, Verrazzano-Narrows, Throgs Neck, Bronx-Whitestone, Marine Parkway and Cross Bay Bridges. The ban will be lifted earlier if officials deem it safe to do so. MTA Bridges and Tunnels is asking motorists to drive at slower speeds and with caution.Rail and bus service has resumed.NYC Ferry service remains suspended on the Soundview and South Brooklyn routes. All other routes have resumed service----------