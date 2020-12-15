NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mass transit agencies are getting back on track following the winter storm.
Here is the latest information:
As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, services of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) were operating well following the aftermath of a winter storm.
New York City Transit
Subways and buses are operating on weekday schedules with scattered delays. Buses are operating with a few isolated reroutings in Staten Island, Queens and the Bronx due to weather conditions.
Long Island Rail Road
The Long Island Rail Road is operating on an enhanced weekend schedule with occasion weather-related delays.
Metro-North Railroad
Metro-North is operating its normal weekday schedule with scattered weather-related delays. Hudson Line service was briefly disrupted by a fallen tree near Greystone but service resumed at approximately 8:30 a.m.
MTA Bridges and Tunnels
Due to wind conditions, empty tractor trailers, tandem, piggyback, dual and multiple trailers are prohibited through 4 p.m. at the Robert F. Kennedy, Verrazzano-Narrows, Throgs Neck, Bronx-Whitestone, Marine Parkway and Cross Bay Bridges. The ban will be lifted earlier if officials deem it safe to do so. MTA Bridges and Tunnels is asking motorists to drive at slower speeds and with caution.
NJ Transit
Rail and bus service has resumed.
NYC Ferry
NYC Ferry service remains suspended on the Soundview and South Brooklyn routes. All other routes have resumed service
RELATED: Check here for school closings across the Tri-State area
Airports
LaGuardia Airport
Newark Airport
JFK Airport
Trains
LIRR
Metro-North Railroad
Amtrak
NJ Transit
NYC Ferry Services
Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)
SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
MTA, NJ Transit service running with some delays after snowstorm
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News