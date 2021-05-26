travel

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

EMBED <>More Videos

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

NEW YORK CITY -- It's a significant step forward for the cruise industry.

The CDC has given Royal Caribbean the green light to run test cruises.

According to multiple reports, the cruise company will be able to conduct these simulated cruises late next month using volunteer passengers.

The tests are required for any ship that is not guaranteeing most passengers and crew members will be vaccinated.

The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. - its most lucrative market - since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

Back in March, Royal Caribbean announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruises would depart Israel and sail to the Greek Islands starting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationtravelcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Japan says US travel advisory for COVID won't hurt Olympians
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
NYC airport unveils new skybridge as part of redevelopment project
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 'Super flower blood moon' total lunar eclipse from New Orleans
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy with a storm in spots
Fleet Week New York is back and virtual for 2nd straight year
Best bets for Memorial Day weekend shopping deals
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Show More
Exclusive: Internal MTA data shows no police presence in most stations
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
The Countdown: Latest on Trump, Giuliani investigation; George Floyd's family visits Biden
New bill aims to prevent fired cops from getting jobs in New York
NYC's Vessel reopens with focus on suicide prevention
More TOP STORIES News