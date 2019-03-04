Travel

Vending machines being tested as replacements for newsstands in NYC subway

It's the end of an era as high-tech vending machines could soon replace newsstands at many subway stations across New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Several subway stations across New York City will test out replacing classic newsstands with high-tech vending machines.

The MTA says it had trouble filling vacant newsstands in recent years, and 86 empty retail spaces are now out to bid.

The machines will offer products such as travel-sized toiletries and on-the-go snacks.

The new vending machines will be rolled out at eight stations across the city.

Vending machines are common in subway stations across Europe and Asia.

Related topics:
travelnew york citymtasubway
