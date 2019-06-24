Weekend Showcase: New Hampshire Tourism

NEW YORK -- Today's weekend showcase is for all of you outdoor lovers who enjoy spending your free time by leaving the city life behind for lakeside campfires and moonlit skies.Welcome to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, home of the world famous lake Winnipesauke and Wentworth State Park. Living the lake life is a breeze here with accommodations that range from rustic campsites to pampered resorts right on the water. Outdoors enthusiasts can spend your days hiking, fishing, swimming, boating or just relaxing lake side. Wolfeboro truly is the perfect place to spend some quality time with mother nature.It's not just boating on the water that makes the lake so special - there's an underwater world to explore too.Then, back on drier land, we're hopping on Molly the Trolley for a guided tour around town that includes fun stops for the entire family.History buffs can literally step through time at the Wright Museum of World War II. Featuring over twenty-three authentic vehicles including a battle scarred Pershing tank, the museum focuses on a time when life on the battlefield and the home front was changing the United States for generations to come. A trip through the time tunnel is an experience you will not forget.Time travel can really work up an appetite but finding good eats won't be a problem. There are plenty of great restaurants, cafes and sweet shops that are just a short stroll down main street.And when the sun goes down, the volume goes up at the great waters music festival.