Travis Scott wanted for questioning after man says he was punched at Manhattan nightclub

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rapper Travis Scott is wanted for questioning after a man claimed he was punched in the face at a nightclub in Midtown.

Police responded to Club Nebula at 135 West 41st St. for an assault and criminal mischief at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday.

A 52-year-old sound engineer at the club said around 2 a.m., a 31-year-old man became engaged in a verbal dispute, escalating to a physical altercation.

He claims he was punched in the face, and the suspect damaged an audio speaker and a video screen, causing about $12,000 in damage.

The victim did not suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, westbound on West 41st. Police would like to speak to him.

The NYPD is not naming a suspect at this time, but the victim claims it was rapper Travis Scott.

