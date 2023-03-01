Travis Scott wanted for questioning after man says he was punched at Manhattan nightclub

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Rapper Travis Scott is wanted for questioning after a man claimed he was punched in the face at a nightclub in Midtown.
Police responded to Club Nebula at 135 West 41st St. for an assault and criminal mischief at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday.
A 52-year-old sound engineer at the club said around 2 a.m., a 31-year-old man became engaged in a verbal dispute, escalating to a physical altercation.
He claims he was punched in the face, and the suspect damaged an audio speaker and a video screen, causing about $12,000 in damage.
The victim did not suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.
The suspect fled in a vehicle, westbound on West 41st. Police would like to speak to him.
The NYPD is not naming a suspect at this time, but the victim claims it was rapper Travis Scott.
