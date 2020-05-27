Tree falls on 2 people on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say two people were injured when a tree fell on them on Wednesday evening.
The incident was reported near Riverside Drive and West 92nd Street just after 6 p.m.
Two people were taken to St. Luke's Hospital. Their condition is not yet known.
Few other details were released.
