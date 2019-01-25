Trump associate Roger Stone arrested in Florida, charged with witness tampering, other crimes

Political consultant Roger Stone attends a screening of "Get Me Roger Stone" at the SVA Theatre during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in New York. (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WABC) --
Trump associate Roger Stone, Jr., 66, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been arrested following an indictment by a federal grand jury on Jan. 24, 2019, in the District of Columbia.

The indictment, which was unsealed upon arrest, contains seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

Stone will make an initial appearance later today at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Additional information about the court appearance will be provided once it is scheduled.

