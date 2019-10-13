Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River

By Eyewitness News
BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two teens needed a rescue Saturday after chasing a volleyball into the Hudson River.

It happened at North Cove Marina in Battery Park City.

Members of the Harbor Unit made the rescue.

Afterward, they had some fun naming the volleyball 'Wilson' - the same as the one in the Tom Hanks movie 'Castaway.'

