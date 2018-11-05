Uber driver charged after Long Island teen falls while car surfing, dies

LAUREN HOLLOW, Long Island (WABC) --
An Uber driver is facing manslaughter charges in the death of a Long Island teenager who fell to the pavement after prosecutors say he was allowed to ride on the roof of the vehicle.

Fifteen-year-old Ryan Mullen, of Laurel Hollow, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died hours after he returned home.

The driver, 25 year-old Danyal Cheema, was indicted for second-degree manslaughter and was arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court Monday morning.

He made no comment at the proceeding and was ordered held on $200,000 bail.

The incident took place on September 23 in Huntington Station.

Prosecutors say Mullen was with two other teens and that Cheema had accepted $40 to allow Mullen and another teen to "car surf" on the roof of his Toyota Highlander SUV.

Related Topics:
ubermanslaughterchild deathfallSuffolk CountyLaurel HollowHuntington Station
