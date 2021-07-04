4 arrested, charged in connection to New Rochelle Uber driver stabbing

The incident happened on Saturday, July 2 around 2:25 p.m., when New Rochelle Police officers responded to North Avenue and Huguenot Street on a report of a stabbing of an Uber driver.
Officials say an Uber driver picked up five passengers at the New Roc City entertainment complex. Shortly into the drive, a verbal dispute began between the driver and a female passenger.
Police say the Uber driver stopped to let the passengers out and then the dispute became physical.
ALSO READ | Woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled, strangled inside park
During the dispute, another female passenger stabbed the driver twice in the chest.
The driver was taken to Jacobi Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the five passengers fled on foot but were stopped by police.
An investigation found that two adult passengers from the Bronx were carrying illegal handguns, one of which had no serial number.
Omar Gaines, 18, was in possession of a 9 mm handgun and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
MORE NEWS: Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled
David Owens, 20, was in possession of "ghost gun" loaded with a 33-round high-capacity magazine and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine.
The two female passengers were arrested and charged with assault.
The remaining male passenger was released.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip