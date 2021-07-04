4 arrested, charged in connection to New Rochelle Uber driver stabbing

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Arrests made in connection to NY Uber driver stabbing

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- Police have made arrests in connection to a stabbing of an Uber driver in Westchester County.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 2 around 2:25 p.m., when New Rochelle Police officers responded to North Avenue and Huguenot Street on a report of a stabbing of an Uber driver.

Officials say an Uber driver picked up five passengers at the New Roc City entertainment complex. Shortly into the drive, a verbal dispute began between the driver and a female passenger.

Police say the Uber driver stopped to let the passengers out and then the dispute became physical.

ALSO READ | Woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled, strangled inside park
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg says a woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled and strangled by a man before a bicyclist heard her yelling and intervened.



During the dispute, another female passenger stabbed the driver twice in the chest.

The driver was taken to Jacobi Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the five passengers fled on foot but were stopped by police.

An investigation found that two adult passengers from the Bronx were carrying illegal handguns, one of which had no serial number.
Omar Gaines, 18, was in possession of a 9 mm handgun and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

MORE NEWS: Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled
EMBED More News Videos

The nation's largest 4th of July celebration will once again ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of dazzling effects framing the iconic New York City skyline during the 4



David Owens, 20, was in possession of "ghost gun" loaded with a 33-round high-capacity magazine and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine.

The two female passengers were arrested and charged with assault.

The remaining male passenger was released.


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new rochellewestchester countyarrestuberstabbingdriver
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Joey Chestnut eats record 76 hot dogs, wins 14th Nathan's title
Macy's fireworks: Where to watch and what to know
Watch: Massive blast after fireworks detonate as they're being set up
AccuWeather: Spotty evening showers could delay some fireworks
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for intestinal surgery
Tyson recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken
Show More
Report: Hacking group cripples 1,000 companies in ransomware attack
Biden sees virus 'independence,' but COVID takes no holiday
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
NYPD confiscates over $50K in fireworks busts
Elsa could enhance thunderstorms in Tri-State later in the week
More TOP STORIES News