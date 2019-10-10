Uber, Lyft drivers to protest the companies amid new rules in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Uber and Lyft drivers with the Independent Drivers Guild will protest the rideshare companies.

The drivers say Uber and Lyft are keeping drivers from working in response to new city rules.

They also claim the city is not doing its part to stand up for drivers.

The Guild called for the city to pass a Drivers' Bill of Rights, which specifically included blocking apps from trying to get around the pay rules.

The protest is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Uber, Lyft and New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission offices in Long Island City.

