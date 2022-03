New Jersey Hospital Association donates 40,000 doses of medicine for Ukraine

EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Iurii Vovk has his heart deeply engaged in worrying about his family members who are still in Ukraine.He is helping at Meest Warehouse, shipping humanitarian supplies to those facing down war - and explaining it all to his 7-year-old daughter, Antonina."God will give, but you have to stop," he said."And you're killing mothers' babies. If no babies survive, it means no growing up," said his daughter.The politics are difficult for the father to swallow."To us Ukrainians, this is not enough," he said.Business came to a halt at Meest when the war broke out, but employees and volunteers come nearly every day to help with the humanitarian effort. On Wednesday, they got a boost.The New Jersey Hospital Association and the Ukrainian National Women's League of America brought in more than 250 pallets of medical supplies - 40 thousand doses of medication for Ukraine."During the last two weeks, we shipped more than 500,000 pounds by air and by sea," said Meest COO Natalia Brandafi.Hundreds more need to go as quickly as possible.The New Jersey Hospital Association has created a link to accept money ----------