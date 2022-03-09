NYC prayer service in support of Ukraine hosts worshippers from all faiths

The service took place at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on the Upper West Side, hosted by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros.
Worshippers from all faiths, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan, prayed as images of Russia's invasion into Ukraine show horrific devastation and destruction.
"My most powerful prayer is, this day, that this is finally the time that the world will wake up and keep this feeling of disgust and horror and will say, 'No more for Ukraine,'" His Eminence Metropolitan Antony said.
Members of the clergy are asking for donations to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Ukraine Relief Fund.
New York City is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians, the largest such community in the country, with pockets in Manhattan's East Village and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, and scattered populations throughout the five boroughs.
There is also a large Ukrainian population in Bound Brook, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA has roots in New Jersey.
Residents can only watch helplessly as they fear for loved ones and their home country.
Members of the Ukrainian Metropolitan Council had more to pray as jarring images of devastation and destruction come in from the nation they love.
They have seen years of abuse in the past and are vowing to continue to stand against Russian aggression.
