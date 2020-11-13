Travel

United Airlines using new Clorox Electrostatic sprayers to disinfect airport terminals

With holiday travels approaching, United Airlines announced it will be disinfecting airport terminals to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The airline said this is part of the United CleanPlus commitment to enhance safety for travelers and it will be using a Clorox Electrostatic sprayer at 35 of its busiest airports - this includes ticketing lobbies and terminals.

United says spraying will happen a few times a week, and it plans to do it nightly by early December. While some airports have already been doing their own cleaning, United says only some have been using the electrostatic spraying.

"At the beginning of this pandemic, we laid out our United CleanPlus commitment of putting health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience," said Mike Hanna, senior vice president of airport operations at United. "In teaming up with Clorox, we've worked with their experts to enhance our cleaning procedures and roll out state-of-the-art products throughout the United journey to give our greater customers confidence when they travel. This is just one of many steps we are taking as part of our layered approach to safety."

According to United, the electrostatic spraying system is similar to the electrostatic spraying technology used onboard aircraft and will be used to spray surfaces in ticketing lobbies, terminals, gate rooms, employee spaces and United Club locations. The disinfecting solution is EPA-approved to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

To learn more about United's CleanPlus visit its website.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE ALSO:

Families opt for small vacations over big holiday gatherings

What to do if you're vacationing during COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelunited airlinestravelcloroxcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 71-year-old man struck, killed in NYC hit-and-run
Police investigating 3 incidents of attempted rape in NYC
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
COVID Live Updates: One big city is returning to 'Stay-At-Home'
NYC preparing to close schools if positivity threshold reached
Man wanted for crawling through windows to steal jewelry, cash
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Show More
Food insecurity on Long Island increases nearly 50%
Broadway stagehand falls to death inside NYC theater
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
NYC students' poignant poem celebrating Harris goes viral
NJ tightens restrictions as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge
More TOP STORIES News