3 passengers kicked off of Frontier flight after unruly behavior

Three passengers were kicked off of a Frontier flight in New Jersey after unruly behavior waiting to take off to Atlanta.

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Frontier Airlines was forced to kick three passengers off of a flight for unruly behavior.

The plane was preparing for take off at Trenton- Mercer Airport when a couple started an argument over a seat.

The couple was then kicked off of the flight.

The rest of the passengers then voted to have the third passenger kicked off the flight for antagonizing the couple.

The flight was reportedly an hour late taking off.

Frontier has not yet responded for comment.

