Up Close: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins re-election, celebrating Thanksgiving safely

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: NJ Gov. Murphy

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of up close, he's the first Democrat to win re-election as governor of New Jersey in 44 years.

But it wasn't exactly a landslide as Gov. Phil Murphy won with a margin of victory smaller than most polls and pundits had predicted.

So what can we expect in his second term? And will he alter his agenda because of the close race?

Bill Ritter asks the governor those questions and a lot more.

Plus, celebrating thanksgiving safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 cases have been rising as temperatures have been dropping, despite the increasing rates of vaccination.

Bill discusses tips and predictions as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches with Dr. Jen Ashton.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
